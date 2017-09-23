Happening nearby: Events expected to impact Sunday Edmonds-Kingston ferry traffic

On Sunday, Sept. 24, Edmonds-Kingston ferry travelers can expect delays for two reasons: A large number of motorcycles traveling to the Oyster Run in Anacortes and the Kitsap Color Classic bicycle ride on the Kitsap Peninsula.

Motorcyclists will be loaded on a first-come, first-served basis with other vehicle traffic on the ferries departing from Kingston and Edmonds. All motorcyclists are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase their tickets online.

The Edmonds/Kingston route will also experience heavier than normal bicycle traffic beginning with the 8:50 a.m. Sunday departure from Edmonds. Drivers are advised to use caution when in the vicinity of bicyclists.