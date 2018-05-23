Happening nearby: Elder law attorney to present June 3 on challenges of aging, long-term care

Elder Law attorney Peggy Sanders will speak about Elder Law Basics at the Edmonds United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 3, at 11:45 a.m. The church is located at 828 Casper St., Edmonds.

Sanders will discuss the challenges of aging and long-term care. Other topics will include:

-The legal steps to take to ensure your independence for as long as possible.

-How to pay for long-term care without impoverishing your loved ones.

-How to leave a lasting, meaningful legacy.

-Elder abuse and financial exploitation.

-Financial Powers of Attorney, Health Care Powers of Attorney, and Advance Directives.

-Do you really need a revocable living trust? (Hint – no.)

This talk is part of a series of Elder Care Workshops offered by Edmonds United Methodist Church.