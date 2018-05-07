Happening nearby: Edmonds man guilty of second-degree murder in 2016 death of roommate

Edmonds resident David Hoar was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder in the December 2016 death of his roommate Samantha Ellis, also of Edmonds.
The jury came back with the guilty verdict in Snohomish County Superior Court. The 64-year-old Hoar is scheduled to be sentenced by presiding judge Anita Farris on June 1.
In opening arguments, prosecutors said that 45-year-old Samantha Ellis died as a result of injuries received when Hoar assaulted her following a Dec. 16 argument in the apartment they shared in the 8100 block of 236th Street Southwest. The prosecution said that Ellis died in the apartment one to three days later; Hoar didn’t call 9-1-1 to report the death until Dec. 19.
Paramedics and police who arrived on scene found numerous bloodstains in the kitchen, bathroom, on a pillow at the head of the bed, and on Hoar’s clothing. According to a police report, Hoar was extremely intoxicated, slurring his speech, stumbling and leaning against walls. He told police Ellis had fallen and cut open the back of her head on the counter, and had stopped breathing recently.