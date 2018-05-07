Happening nearby: Edmonds man guilty of second-degree murder in 2016 death of roommate

The jury came back with the guilty verdict in Snohomish County Superior Court. The 64-year-old Hoar is scheduled to be sentenced by presiding judge Anita Farris on June 1.

Paramedics and police who arrived on scene found numerous bloodstains in the kitchen, bathroom, on a pillow at the head of the bed, and on Hoar’s clothing. According to a police report, Hoar was extremely intoxicated, slurring his speech, stumbling and leaning against walls. He told police Ellis had fallen and cut open the back of her head on the counter, and had stopped breathing recently.