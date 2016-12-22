Happening nearby: Edmonds man arrested for second-degree murder following death of female roommate

A 45-year-old Edmonds woman is dead and a 62-year-old Edmonds man who shared an apartment with her was booked into Snohomish County Jail Wednesday night for second-degree murder, Edmonds police said.

According to spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure, Edmonds police on Monday, Dec. 19 responded to a 911 call for suspicious circumstances in the 8100 block of 236th Street Southwest, next to the Aurora Marketplace Safeway store. Upon arrival, patrol officers found the dead woman and also spoke with the man, who cooperated with police, MClure said.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner was called to the residence and took custody of the body, which is protocol in unexpected death cases, he added.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner informed police that autopsy results revealed the woman suffered “extensive trauma to the body that was not consistent with natural or accidental death,” McClure said. Edmonds police officers then went back to the residence Wednesday evening and took the man into custody.

The suspect was questioned by police and then transported to Snohomish County Jail, where he was booked for second-degree murder. Police say the man and woman were roommates, but the extent of their relationship beyond that is not yet known.

Detectives are requesting search warrants as part of their ongoing investigation. More information will be released as the investigation allows, McClure said.