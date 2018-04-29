Happening nearby: Edmonds Heights K-12 presents ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood’ in May

Edmonds Heights K-12 presents “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” next month.

Performances are set for May 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. each day, as well as May 5 and 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $8 when buying online, or $10 at the door. Tickets for youth ages 2-18 are $8 whether purchased online or at the door. May 10 is a special fundraiser show, with ticket prices increased to $15 for adults or $13 for youth and online purchases.

Based on Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel, this hilarious whodunit invites the audience to solve its mystery by choosing the identity of the murderer. The tale is presented as a show-within-a-show, as the Music Hall Royale – a delightfully loony Victorian theatre company – presents Dickens’ brooding mystery. Musical numbers include “Perfect Strangers,” “Don’t Quit While You’re Ahead” and “Moonfall.”

Come support local students achieving their dream of acting, have a fun time at the theater and enjoy delicious treats during intermission.

Performances will be held in the Edmonds Heights Theater. Edmonds Heights is located at 23200 100th Ave. W. Click here for more information.