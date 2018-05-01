Happening nearby: Edmonds Floretum Garden Club plant sale set for May 5

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club scholarship plant sale and boutique garden-related art, crafts, pots, tools and books will be on Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be at the United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St. in Edmonds.

Floretum members will offer a wide variety of perennials, herbs, annuals, shrubs and trees from their own gardens. Get there early for best selection of plants at low prices. The boutique will also offer garden-related art, crafts, pots, tools and books.

All proceeds will benefit the club’s scholarship fund awarded yearly to local community college horticultural students. Members will also be available to answer garden related questions.

Visit www.edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org for more information. Or contact Joyce Johnson at joycejohnson310@comcast.net or Barbara Chase at bfchase.gmaill.com