Happening nearby: Edmonds Demo Garden to host Dragonflies workshop, art event Aug. 6

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden Workshop is hosting two dragonfly-related events this Sunday, Aug. 6, from 1-3 p.m.

First, Ksenia Usoltseff will demonstrate how to provide suitable habitat for dragonflies in your own backyard. Learn to build your very own dragonfly paradise and these beneficial bugs will reward you with gift of pest control.

Usoltseff is a graduate from the University of Washington Evans School of Public Affairs and holds a MPA in Environmental Policy. She is passionate about conservation and has worked on tax incentive programs to preserve and improve the quality of wildlife habitat on privately owned land.

In addition, April Richardson will hold a dragonfly art workshop.

All activities will be from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Demo Garden, located on the northwest corner of Pine Street and State Route 104 at the Willow Creek Hatchery. All indoor activities will take place in the Hatchery Educational facility.

For more information, visit www.pilchuckaudubon.org or www.facebook.com/edmondsdemogarden, email garden@pilchuckaudubon.org orcall 425-771-8165.