Happening nearby: Edmonds Arts Festival to celebrate 61 years on Father’s Day weekend

In its 61st year, the Edmonds Arts Festival takes place in Edmonds over Father’s Day weekend, June 15-17. With a variety of activities and offerings, the Edmonds Arts Festival is an experience the whole family can enjoy.

Over the course of three days, the festival features:

More than 240 outdoor artist booths. Art displayed and for sale will include paintings, photography, pottery, graphic arts, sculpture, jewelry and woodworking.

Three indoor galleries, showcasing juried fine art from over 200 artists in sculpture, paintings, prints, drawings, photography and more. All art displayed is for sale.

An outdoor amphitheater with a wide variety of performances including music, dance and theater. Additionally, youth jazz performances are held in other locations.

Two food courts offering regional and ethnic foods and the Grotto, featuring wine, beer and snacks.

Kids Create, providing supervised hands-on art activities for young artists.

A student art exhibit featuring young artists from throughout the Edmonds School District boundaries.

Festival Store, selling logo merchandise and festival posters by well-known Northwest artist Ned Mueller and student artist Elyse MacRury.

This renowned family-friendly event attracts up to 50,000 visitors each year over three days. The festival is produced by an all-volunteer group of dedicated art lovers and provides local, state and national artists with myriad opportunities while showcasing their best work. All profits from the festival are directed to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, which provides scholarships for art education, grants for teachers and local arts organizations, and funding for public art.

Free shuttle parking is provided from various Edmonds locations. Find more information at www.edmondsartsfestival.com or www.facebook.com/edmondsartsfestival.