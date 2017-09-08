Happening nearby: DUI patrols on Saturday night in Snohomish County

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7 p.m to 3 a.m.

Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Lynnwood Police Department and Bothell Police Department will be looking for impaired drivers. The patrols coincide with the Lighthouse Festival in Mukilteo.

Updates on the emphasis will be provided when available via the Snohomish County DUI & Target Zero Task Force Twitter account: @SnoCoTargetZero.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.SnoCoTargetZero.org and www.targetzero.com.