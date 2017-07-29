Happening nearby: Drink beer, help pets at Gallagher’s Paws and Pints event July 30

Drink beer for a good cause. Edmonds-based Gallagher’s Where U Brew is hosting the first ever Paws and Pints event this Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. There will be beer, food, raffle prizes, a silent auction and a pub crawl.

Proceeds will benefit The Squeaky Toy, a 501(c)3 nonprofit mobile free pet store helping the pets of disabled veterans, low-income families and the homeless. This is a family-friendly event (root beer for the kiddos) and pets are welcome. There is also still room to book your own space to brew your own beer.

Admission to the event is $10, plus $50 dollars from every batch of beer brewed on Sunday goes directly to The Squeaky Toy.



You can learn more here. Gallagher’s is located at 180 W. Dayton, Ste. 105 in the Harbor Square Business Complex.