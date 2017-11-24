Happening nearby: Dec. 2 holiday benefit concert will raise funds to combat human trafficking

North Sound Church presents Christmas in Edmonds, featuring the Mosaic Arts Northwest Choir and Orchestra on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.

The concerts are a benefit for Rescue:Freedom International, a local non-profit “committed to the idea that every man, woman and child trapped in slavery should be free,” according to a church announcement. “Funds raised at the concerts will go directly towards their work to actively fight slavery in 11 countries around the world. They rescue and restore women and children from slavery, prevent and protect vulnerable communities through outreach, education and vocational training, and disrupt the demand for sexual exploitation by equipping and engaging a global community of abolitionists.”

The 115-voice Mosaic Arts Northwest Choir and 20-member orchestra is made up of musicians hailing from all over the Puget Sound area

Tickets to the concert are $15 and can be purchased at the Edmonds Center for the Arts Box Office (425-275-9595) or through their website: ec4arts.org.