Happening nearby: Crawford gets 13 years, 9 months in prison for Perrinville-area murder

Derrick Elijah Crawford, 22, was sentenced Monday in Snohomish County Superior Court to 165 months in prison followed by 36 months of community custody for the Jan. 6 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Joshua Werner of Edmonds.

Crawford had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the incident, submitting a signed statement to the court at his Feb. 24 arraignment that “on 1/6/18 with intent to cause the death of Joshua Werner, I caused his death.”

The shooting took place at a house in the 17700 block of 76th Avenue West, adjacent to Southwest County Park near Perrinville. According to papers filed with the court, the house has been the source of “multiple domestic disturbance and narcotic activity complaints,” is “known to be occupied by several people…on a transient basis.”

That evening, Joshua Werner was one of these people.

Responding to reports of a gunshot, police dispatched to the scene found Werner in a third-floor bedroom, bleeding from an apparent bullet wound to the head. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died the next day.

Testimony from others at the scene and subsequent anonymous tips identified Crawford as the shooter, and police obtained an arrest warrant. He was apprehended Jan. 17 in Everett by units of the Edmonds Police Department and the Snohomish County Regional Task Force.

