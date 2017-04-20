Happening nearby: County Council to hold meeting outside Everett April 24

On Monday, April 24, the Snohomish County Council will hold their second evening meeting of 2017 outside Everett.

The meeting will be held 6 p.m. at the Mill Creek City Hall building, 15728 Main St., Mill Creek, which is located within Snohomish County Council District 4. District 4 includes Brier and Mountlake Terrace.

In November of 2016, Snohomish County citizens voted to pass Proposition 5, which requires the County Council to hold an evening meeting in each County Council district at least once each calendar year. It also requires a public hearing be held in the evening on the proposed budget presented by the County Executive and on any proposed ordinance to adopt, amend or repeal a county comprehensive plan; and repeal inconsistent transition provisions.

The Council held their first evening meeting on March 20 in the City of Edmonds, which is located within Snohomish County Council District 3. Each public meeting includes a public comment period. The Council encourages the public to attend these meetings as they are able, and to come with ideas and suggestions for the Council as they start to plan for the County’s 2018 budget.