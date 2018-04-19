Happening nearby: Climate talk series to begin at Lynnwood Library April 21

Three climate scientists will offer presentations and answer questions on three consecutive Saturdays at Lynnwood Library starting April 21.

Their talks will feature information about the causes and impacts of climate change, the specific impacts on polar ice, and the impacts on Northwest forests. All three events are free and open to the public.

Speakers will be as follows:

April 21: Rachel White, PhD, UW Atmospheric Sciences

April 28: Robert Bindschadler, PhD, emeritus researcher at NASA on polar ice

May 5: Brian Harvey, PhD, UW School of Environmental and Forest Science

The event is arranged by Cascadia Climate Action for the Sno-Isle Libraries and funded by the Friends of the Lynnwood Library.

Accommodations for people with disabilities will be provided upon request. Please contact your the Lynnwood library with two weeks advance notice by calling 425-778-2148.

For more information, click here to visit the event’s Facebook page.