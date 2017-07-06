Happening nearby: Cincinnati Boychoir to perform Friday evening at Trinity Lutheran Church

For the first time in 25 years, the renowned Cincinnati Boychoir Tour Choir will perform throughout the Pacific Northwest in July, including in Lynnwood. This time, the group brings with them repertoire from Bach and Mozart to African-American spirituals and historical gospel songs. The Tour Choir is comprised of the 35 most advanced boys and young men of a program that trains more than 300 boys annually.

As a special event, the Cincinnati Boychoir will join the Monaco Petite Chanteurs for a shared concert program at Trinity Lutheran Church (6215 196th St. S.W.) on July 7 at 7:30 p.m. Learn more about the event at its Facebook page.

The Cincinnati Boychoir is one of the premiere professional boychoirs in the United States, maintaining a world-class performance level and the highest quality music education. The group is committed to ensuring that all boys in the region can take advantage of the program, and that it is a safe space for each and every boy.

Learn more about the choirs:

– cincinnatiboychoir.org

– lespetitschanteurs.mc/en