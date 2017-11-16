Happening nearby: Cascadia Art Museum offers weekend of shopping, art and music

Cascadia Art Museum will be buzzing this weekend with artistic events and a holiday sale. On Saturday and Sunday, members receive 20 percent off gift store items, and 10 percent off local artist made items. Non-members get in on the deals with 10 percent off the entire store.

On Sat., Nov. 18, visitors are invited to attend a drop-in printmaking class with artist Kerstin Graudins. Guests will create their own holiday cards and wrapping paper.

The museum also hosts a Girl Scout open house on Sat., Nov. 18. Scouts receive discounted admission to the museum and a workshop designed for them.

After the museum closes on Saturday, at 6 p.m. the museum invites the public to a Conversation with the Conductor, featuring Adam Stern, Music Director of the Seattle Philharmonic and the Sammamish Symphony. To reserve a seat or learn more about the events at Cascadia Art Museum, see here.