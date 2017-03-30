Happening nearby: CarMax holds grand opening celebration in Lynnwood

1 of 5

Following a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, CarMax is now open in Lynnwood.

It’s one of two locations in the Puget Sound region that opened on March 30. The other is in Puyallup. CarMax has joined the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

CarMax is the country’s largest used-car retailer and a Fortune 500 company. The first CarMax location opened in September 1993.

The ribbon cutting ceremony began with a few words from Bill Nash, CEO of CarMax, who thanked old and new associates. He also recognized several Lynnwood City Councilmembers and city staff in attendance.

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith thanked CarMax for coming to Lynnwood.

“You are joining a fabulous community of car dealerships in Lynnwood,” Smith said. She said CarMax is now one of 26 large and small car dealerships in the city.

CarMax also announced that The CarMax Foundation will be providing $25,000 in grants and donations to local organizations, including Junior Achievement of Washington and Communities in Schools of Puyallup. CarMax associates in Lynnwood and Puyallup nominated these organizations to receive the contributions and have enjoyed participating in volunteer events with both groups. The CarMax Foundation has granted more than $35 million on behalf of associates across the country since 2003.

“CarMax associates are passionate about supporting the communities where we live and work,” said Chasidy Murphy, location general manager of the CarMax in Puyallup. “CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on society and we take pride in giving back and volunteering in our local communities.”