Happening nearby: Boating Skills and Seamanship Class starts Thursday, Feb. 23

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is holding a 12-week Boating Skills and Seamanship Class starting this Thursday, Feb. 23 from 7-9 p.m. All classes will be held at Chuck Olson Chevrolet, 17037 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline.

The class covers all aspects of boating, for both novices and experienced boaters, and meets educational requirements for the Washington Boaters Education Card.

Class fee if $55 per person If two people want to share a book, the fee is $75 for both.

To register, call Dan Watson at 425-530-9003 or email boatclasses@hotmail.com