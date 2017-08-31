Happening nearby: Blood drive at Edmonds church for Hurricane Harvey response



The Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Church (EUUC) has scheduled a blood drive this Saturday in partnership with the Muslims for Life and the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross is urgently appealing for blood donations in reaction to Hurricane Harvey. You can sign up to donate by clicking on this link, entering the zip code 98177, and looking for the blood drive at the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Church. Donors may also call 800-733-2767 for an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The Red Cross phone lines are busy due to Hurricane Harvey in Houston, according to the EUUC.

EUUC and Muslims for Life have partnered for several years to offer the Edmonds community an easy and convenient way to give blood.

Saturday’s blood drive begins at 10 a.m. at EUUC, 8109 224th St. S.W. in Edmonds. Again, walk-in donors will be accepted.