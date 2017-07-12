Happening nearby: Bargains galore for a good cause at Lynnwood Rotary rummage sale July 15

Time again to find bargain treasures and necessities at the Rotary Club of Lynnwood’s huge 8th annual Rummage Sale, this year at a new location — Meadowdale Middle School — Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rotarians have collected a gym full of clothing, housewares, furniture, linens, collectibles and toys. There are also hallways with tables full of books and recordings and rooms full of electronics, plus lawns with outdoor equipment and furniture, camping and sports equipment and hardware and tools.

The event will feature a kids play area with clowns and a bounce house.

The Rotary Club uses proceeds from this sale for many charitable local programs, including $112,000 in scholarships for students going to universities, Edmonds Community College and trade schools, and to the Early Childhood Learning program in the Edmonds School District.

Meadowdale Middle School is located at 6500 – 168th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.