Happening nearby: Author Paul W. Feenstra to hold book signing on Saturday, June 17

A historical fiction novelist will be at the Barnes and Noble located on Alderwood Mall Parkway and 196th Street Southwest on Saturday, June 17 for a book signing.

Paul W. Feenstra is the author of four novels: Boundary, The Breath of God, For Want of a Shilling and Tied to Mae. He is currently working on his fifth book, Into the Shade.

Saturday’s book signing will run from 2 p.m. Barnes & Noble is located at 19401 Alderwood Mall Pkwy.

Feenstra was born in Wellington, New Zealand in 1959. His novels “frequently detail early colonial life and the impact colonialism had on native Maori,” according to a press release.

“History is about the untold story, and writing historical fiction is a wonderful way to present the past in a compelling and entertaining way,” Feenstra said.

He has lived in the United States for over 25 years.