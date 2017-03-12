Happening nearby: Armed suspect surrenders after barricading himself in Edmonds apartment

Updated at 8:20 p.m. Saturday

Five hours after it started, a police standoff with an armed man barricaded in an Edmonds apartment Saturday came to an end after a SWAT team fired shots into the building. The suspect exited the apartment 10 minutes later and was taken into police custody.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Hawley, the man — who had been holed up in an apartment in the 20900 block of 76th Avenue West — surrendered to police around 7:30 p.m. A member of the North Sound Metro SWAT team fired shots into the building shortly after the suspect pointed his weapon at officers. No one was injured, Hawley said.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when the suspect barged into the Edmonds apartment of a former co-worker and began throwing things and breaking them, Hawley said. The co-worker, who was home at the time, ran out of the apartment, after which the suspect locked the door behind him.

The co-worker told police he hadn’t talked to the man in years and didn’t know why he had come to his apartment, Hawley added.

A neighbor who heard the commotion called Edmonds police, who were able to convince the suspect to come outside. However, when police discovered the man was carrying a handgun, they retreated from the scene and the suspect returned to the apartment, where he has remained barricaded and refused to come out.

At that point the SWAT team was called, nearby roadways were closed and residents of nearby apartments were evacuated while the standoff was underway, Hawley said.

Lynnwood police will be investigating the officer-involved shooting, and Edmonds police will be interviewing the suspect to determine what charges will be filed, he added.



— By Teresa Wippel with reporting from Natalie Covate