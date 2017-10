The Daughters of the British Empire are hosting their annual British Bazaar Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Lunch, served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., will include bangers and mash with mushy peas, dessert and tea or coffee, for a suggested $12 donaton.

For information on Daughters of the British Empire, contact Jenny Anttila at 206-335-2369 or email jennymc@seanet.com.