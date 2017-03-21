Happening nearby: 87-year-old pedestrian taken to Harborview after being hit by car Tuesday

An 87-year-old Edmonds man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with a head injury Tuesday morning after being struck around 7 a.m. by a vehicle at the intersection of 224th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West.

According to Edmonds police Sgt. Shane Hawley, the victim was in the crosswalk, headed northbound on the east side of 76th Avenue West, when he was hit by a Jeep, driven by an Edmonds woman in her 40s.

The driver, who showed no signs of impairment, told police she didn’t see the man.

The stretch of 224th Street Southwest between 76th and Highway 99 was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident, Hawley said.