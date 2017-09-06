Happening nearby: 85°C Bakery Cafe now open west of Alderwood Mall

1 of 4

85°C Bakery Cafe is now open in Lynnwood at 18700 33rd Avenue West, just west of Alderwood Mall.

The bakery and cafe is well known for its breads, cakes and drinks. According to the 85°C website, the shop got its name because 85°C (or 185°F) is the appropriate temperature for its coffee. To learn more about the bakery’s story, click here to visit its website.

Though 85°C has 1,000 locations worldwide, including several locations in China, Taiwan, Australia, California and Texas, the Lynnwood location is just the second in Washington state. The other Washington location is in Tukwila.