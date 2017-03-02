Happening nearby: 1st District legislators to host town hall in Bothell

1 of 3

On Sunday, March 12, State Sen. Guy Palumbo, State Rep. Derek Stanford and State Rep. Shelley Kloba will meet 1st District constituents in Bothell to discuss current political issues.

The event runs from 2:30-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 at Mobius Hall on the UW Bothell/Cascadia College campus, located at 18345 Campus Way N.E. in Bothell.

Topics of discussion will include:

Fully funding education

Job creation

Mental health services

Transportation improvements

Protecting the social safety net

Q&A

The 1st Legislative District includes most of Mountlake Terrace and Brier, among other areas.