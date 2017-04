The Handy Mart property at the southwest corner of 228th Street Southwest and 44th Ave West/Cedar Way was recently sold at auction for $585,000, according NextMLT.

Documents seem to indicate that the property may have been foreclosed on and the property had been listed for sale for over a year. The property last sold in 2005 for $650,000. The Handy Mart business was closed in 2015 due to unpaid tax bills.

You can read more here.