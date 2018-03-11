Grayce C. Johnson: Former business manager was active in Edmonds’ art, book reading, gardening community

Grayce C. Johnson passed peacefully on Feb. 5th, 2018 at the age of 99. Grayce was born on Sept 22, 1918 in Oakland CA.

She moved to Seattle as a young girl and graduated from Franklin High School.

Her working career began at the original “Dollar Store” in Seattle and continued on to being the secretary to the Commander of the Naval Shipyard at Pier 91 and working for the ATF supporting the agents. She was the loving wife of Harold J. Johnson and worked alongside him as designer and business manager in Harold Johnson Construction.

Grayce was a resident of Edmonds for many years and was active in the art, book reading and gardening community.

She is survived by her son Craig Johnson, daughter LeeAnna Silvers, granddaughter Kirsten Johnson-Broyles and great-granddaughter Autumn Grayce Broyles.

There will be a A Celebration of Life Service Sunday March 18 at 4 p.m

Unity Church of Lynnwood

16727 Alderwood Mall Parkway

Lynnwood, WA 98037