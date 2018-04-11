Grand opening for Banh Mi Bites set for April 18

After months of preparations and delays, the owners of a much-anticipated new Vietnamese street food eatery in Mountlake Terrace are ready to open for business.

Bao Dinh and Thao Ly will open Banh Mi Bites in street level space of Arbor Village, 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West, on Wednesday, April 18 at 10 a.m.

“We are excited for the grand opening, but a little nervous at the same time,” said Dinh.

The young couple began leasing the 724 square-foot ground floor unit early last year with a planned opening in August, but the process of turning the space into a restaurant was delayed as the first general contractor working on the project unexpectedly quit in June. A new contractor was brought on but faced a number of challenges right away.

“The contractor had a difficult time scheduling subcontractors,” Dinh explained. “And there were many corrections required by the city because some of the (original) work did not meet codes.”

All the new work required by the city in the areas of plumbing, electrical, mechanical and sprinkler systems had to be reviewed and re-approved by city inspectors, further delaying the opening of the restaurant.

“These delays and extra work cost us thousands of dollars, not including rent and loss revenue,” Dinh said. “There were times that we thought this would never get done.”

“It has been a long journey, way longer than we anticipated,” Dinh added. “We are relieved that it is done.”

Banh Mi Bites will specialize in Vietnamese sandwiches, sides, milk teas and smoothies; the eatery will be open six days-a-week. For more information on the restaurant, click banhmibites.com.

–Story and photo by Doug Petrowski