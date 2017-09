Though the bakery has technically been open for nearly two weeks, 85°C Bakery Cafe will hold a formal Grand Opening celebration this Friday.

The bakery will open at 9 a.m. on Sept. 15. During the Grand Opening, there will be 10-cent coffees and merchandise give-aways to customers while supplies last.

85°C is known for its unique pastries, sea salt coffee and long lines.

85°C Bakery Cafe in Lynnwood is located at 18700-A 33rd Ave. W., just west of Alderwood Mall.