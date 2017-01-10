Goodwill donation drive at MTHS Saturday to benefit school’s PTSA

The Mountlake Terrace High School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) is offering another chance for local residents to support the organization by donating to Goodwill Industries.

Goodwill will be accepting donations of clothing, household items, computers, furniture and a variety of other goods on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Mountlake Terrace High School. A donation collection truck will be on site in the school parking lot; Goodwill will make a cash contribution to the MTHS PTSA once the collection truck is filled.

For more information on what items are and are not accepted by Goodwill, click http://www.edmonds.wednet.edu/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=1511&ModuleInstanceID=4358&ViewID=047E6BE3-6D87-4130-8424-D8E4E9ED6C2A&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=54046&PageID=5051. Any donation accepted by Goodwill is eligible to receive a receipt for a charitable-giving deduction to federal taxes.

The Goodwill “Fill the Truck” Donation Event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Avenue West.

–By Doug Petrowski