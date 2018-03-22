Good news for light rail extension: Proposed Congressional budget maintains federal transit grants

A light-rail corridor from Northgate to Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood gained momentum Wednesday night when Congress released a budget that maintains federal transit grants, after President Donald Trump proposed slashing the program. That’s according to a report Thursday from our online news partner The Seattle Times.

This likely means Sound Transit’s proposed 8.5-mile, Northgate-Lynnwood line can qualify for a $1.2 billion Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grant, to finish construction by mid-2024.

Lynnwood isn’t specifically named in the “omnibus” House-Senate compromise budget issued Wednesday night, The Times said. But it was a leading contender and approved by the FTA for final engineering. The bill contains $2.64 billion for major grants nationally, an increase from last year, and is to be spent mostly within two years. It requires that grants be distributed in the usual way, which has delivered more than $1.3 billion to Sound Transit’s existing network from Husky Stadium to Angle Lake Station in SeaTac.

