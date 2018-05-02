Girls on the Run seeks volunteer doctors, nurses for Snohomish Women’s Run Sunday

Girls on the Run of Sohomish County, a non-profit group dedicated to empowering girls through running, seeks about three volunteer doctors and/or nurses to be available in the medical tent for the Snohomish Women’s Run this Sunday in Everett.

The run begins on Sunday, May 6 at 8 a.m., with volunteers expected to arrive around 7:30 a.m. Responsibilities of the volunteer doctors and/or nurses include evaluating runners seeking care to determine if first aid is sufficient, or if they should go to the emergency room.

The Snohomish Women’s Run will provide a larger donation to Girls on the Run of Snohomish County if volunteers are secured. Volunteers should commit to being at the run from about 7:30-10:30 a.m.

Those interested in volunteering should email Megan Wolfe at megan.wolfe@girlsontherun.org.