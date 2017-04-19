Girls basketball coach Anissipour leaving MTHS

After two years as head coach of the Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls’ basketball team, Jesica Anissipour has stepped down from the post.

Anissipour, a 2007 graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School, coached the Hawks to a 5-35 record over the past two seasons. She had played three years of varsity basketball at Terrace before playing for Shoreline Community College and then coaching a season at Moses Lake Christian Academy in 2013-2014.

A search for a new girls’ basketball coach is already underway, said Terrace Athletic Director Kim Stewart. No timeline has been set for filling the position.

Anissipour recently become a licensed real estate agent and is coaching local AAU fifth and seventh grade girls’ basketball teams this spring.

— By Doug Petrowski