Gallery and video: 2017 SeaScare Parade in Brier August 9, 2017

SeaScare Parade
Getting ready for the parade.
Dressed for the occasion.
A four-legged parade participant.
Girls with the local 4-H group await the parade with their rabbits, Eclipse and Brunch.
Getting ready to participate in the SeaScare Parade.
SeaScare Parade
The SeaScare Parade included many antique cars.
Horses march down Brier Road during the SeaScare Parade.
A girl spins a wheel for a prize.
Community members gathered in Brier on Wednesday night for the 2017 SeaScare Parade.
–Photos and video by David Carlos