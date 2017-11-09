Gallery: Two MTHS teams compete in Macho Volleyball Tournament

1 of 9

Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale each sent two teams to participate in Macho volleyball at Mountlake Terrace High School on Wednesday night. The two Mountlake Terrace teams were In Yo Head and Team America. Both were both coached by members of the girls volleyball team.

In Yo Head lost their first game against the number one team for Edmonds-Woodway. Team America won against the number two Lynnwood team in their first match but lost against the number one team for Meadowdale who ended up wining the tournament.



–Story and photos by Jonah Wallace