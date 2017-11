1 of 16

Neighbors lined up to attend Mountlake Terrace’s annual Trunk r Treat event on Tuesday evening.

Kids and adults alike came dressed in costumes ranging from cute to comfy to scary to ask for a treat from participating “trunks.” Trunks, which are vehicles decorated by adult community members and local businesses to hand out candy to participating kids, included Little Red Riding Hood, Batman and Robin, spooky scenes, a Charlie Brown pumpkin scene and more.

–Photos by Natalie Covate