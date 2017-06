1 of 4

Ice Fest 2017, a four-day ice skating competition held at Olympicview Arena in Mountlake Terrace, came to a close Sunday after skaters from around the Northwest and of all ages displayed their talents and artistry to judges and spectators alike.

The event is the largest of its type in the area and is hosted by the Seattle Skating Club, which has made Olympicview Arena its main home since the building opened in 1994.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski