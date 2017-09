1 of 5

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion looks a little greener after the work of some volunteers on Saturday morning.

New plants were planted in front of the Rec Pavilion, located at 5303 228th St. S.W., as a part of Mountlake Terrace’s “Day of Service,” held annually in remembrance of Sept. 11.

A second group of volunteers gathered at Lake Ballinger Park on Saturday to help clean up excess brush and debris.

–Photos by Natalie Covate