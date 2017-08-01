Gallery: Neighbors come together for National Night Out

1 of 9

Neighbors from all around Mountlake Terrace gathered at Evergreen Playfield at 22289 56th Ave. W. in the name of public safety on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for National Night Out Against Crime.

It’s an event that is held annually in communities across the country. Mountlake Terrace has been recognized for its event for several years.

During the event Tuesday, there was a caricature artist, bouncy houses, hot dogs and vendor booths, among other things. Public safety personnel were also on-hand to show off their equipment and share public safety tips to attendees.

New this year was a bike rodeo hosted by Cascade Bike Club. Community members of all ages were invited to try on helmets and try to complete a bicycle obstacle course.

–Photos by Natalie Covate