Gallery: MTHS Jazz performs at Hot Java, Cool Jazz in Seattle

1 of 8

Musicians from five high schools in the region showcased their talents Friday night at the 23rd annual Starbucks Hot Java Cool Jazz concert at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle.

This year’s chosen schools were: Ballard, Mount Si, Mountlake Terrace, Garfield and Roosevelt.

All of the ticket sales are given to the participating schools, which this year raised $60,000. Since 1995, Starbucks has raised more than $625,000 for local schools and their music programs.

Of the five schools, Mountlake Terrace, Ballard, Roosevelt are continuing on to the 23rd Annual Essentially Ellington Competition & Festival, May 10-12, 2018 in New York.

–Story and photos by David Carlos