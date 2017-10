1 of 36

Mountlake Terrace High School celebrated Homecoming with an assembly and traditional Homecoming Court on Friday, Oct. 6.

For homecoming week, each class had a different Pixar movie theme. Freshmen had “Monsters Inc.,” Sophomores had “Finding Nemo,” Juniors had “Up” and Seniors had “Toy Story.”

During Friday’s assembly, each class wore their class colors with the Freshmen in gray, Sophomores in white, Juniors in black and Seniors in red.

–All photos by Jonah Wallace unless otherwise noted