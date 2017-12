1 of 10

Mountlake Terrace was full of holiday cheer on Friday night as a combined choir from Mountlake Terrace Elementary and Terrace Park School sang holiday songs and the Christmas Tree was lit on top of the water tower.

The event, held every year at Evergreen Playfield (22289 56th Ave. W.) on the first Friday in December, is sponsored by the City of Mountlake Terrace and by Vineyard Park senior living.

–Photos by Natalie Covate