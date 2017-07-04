Gallery: MLT Third of July event and fireworks show

1 of 15

About 2,000 community members gathered with their friends and families in Mountlake Terrace on the 3rd of July for an Independence Day celebration.

Festivities kicked off at 3 p.m. Monday at Lake Ballinger Park, with several booths open to keep kids entertained. Pony rides and floating human-sized “hamster balls” were popular among young attendees. Local food vendors, including Red Onion Burgers, Sorelli Pizza and Grand Pere Bakery, were available, as well as music and games.

The event culminated in a professional fireworks show after 10 p.m., set to music.

–Photos by Natalie Covate