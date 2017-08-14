Gallery: Human Rights Commission gathers in solidarity with Charlottesville

1 of 3

The Snohomish County Human Rights Commission held a vigil on Sunday night in solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Saturday, white supremacist groups gathered in the city for a “Unite the Right” march. Counterprotesters met the march and brawling ensued. According to the New York Times, a vehicle plowed into the counterprotesters and another vehicle, killing 32-year-old Heather D. Heyer.

In response, groups across the country gathered to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville. According to a website where many of the vigils were listed, “we will honor all those under attack by congregating against hate in our own communities.”

One such group was the Snohomish County Human Rights Commission, which met Sunday afternoon at Veterans Park in Lynnwood, near the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 194th Street Southwest.

–Photos courtesy Gayla Shoemake