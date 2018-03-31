Gallery: Hopping good time at Evergreen Playfields

1 of 11

Kids of all ages took to Evergreen Playfield on Saturday for the annual Mountlake Terrace Easter Egg Hunt.

Participants were grouped into four age groups: three and under, four to six, seven to nine and 10 to 12. As a nearby fire engine sounded its horn, each group took off to collect as many eggs as they could.

The event was sponsored by the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, the charitable arm of Red Onion Burgers. More than 12,000 eggs filled with candy and other prizes were placed on the field.

–Photos by Natalie Covate