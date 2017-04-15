Gallery: An ‘egg’citing time at Mountlake Terrace Easter Egg Hunt

1 of 4

It was a fun scene on Saturday morning as herds of kids took to Evergreen Playfield during the annual Mountlake Terrace Easter Egg Hunt.

The event at Evergreen Playfield, 22301 56th Ave. W., was for children ages 2-12.

There were more than 12,000 eggs filled with candy and tickets redeemable for toy prizes.

The event was sponsored by the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation.

For more photos of the event, click https://goo.gl/photos/ PoZCprjHjz6zMiGw6.

–Story and photos by David Carlos