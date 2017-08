Funtastic Playtorium will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at its Alderwood Mall location on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The children’s play center is inside the mall, located near JCPenney, and is already open. According to a post on Facebook, the center is ideal for kids ages 1-10.

For a full list of rates, click here. For more information about the grand opening celebration, click here.