Fundraiser at MLT restaurant generates $12,500 for family of fallen deputy

The Feb. 1 fundraiser at Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace raised $12,500 for the family of slain Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney.

“Today was a long day but a good one,” said Red Onion Burgers owner Seaun Richards, who donated a quarter of all sales and all tips from the day, and also hosted an auction and raffle.

Richards said the event was “the biggest check we have written” through the restaurant’s Dining for Dollars fundraising program. He offered thanks to the volunteers who assisted as well as members of KVI Radio who supported the effort.

Sgt. McCartney died Jan. 8 after being shot while responding to a home break-in southeast of Tacoma. The married Navy veteran was the father of three boys ages 4, 6 and 9.