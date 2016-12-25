From the Publisher’s Desk: The best gift

One of my greatest rewards as a parent is being able to spend time with my son and daughter now that they are adults. This is especially true during the holidays, when we revisit our family traditions, share memories and laugh — a lot.

It’s been just over a year since we celebrated my son’s wedding, and in three months, we will welcome our first grandchild. As we sat around the table after Christmas Eve dinner, we talked about politics and religion, our favorite books and movies, and what household projects would need to be completed before the baby arrives.

Having us all together was the best possible gift I could imagine, and it reminded me that the spirit of the season has nothing to do with what’s under the tree.

Wishing you holiday happiness,

Teresa Wippel, Publisher